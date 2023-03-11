Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

