Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,004. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

