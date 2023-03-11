Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 7,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $37.71.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF
