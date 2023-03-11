Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDOC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EDOC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.04. 18,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

