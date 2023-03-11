GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 1,526 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

