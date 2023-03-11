Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.09 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $95.59 or 0.00472011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $247.53 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

