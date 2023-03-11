Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $279,974.32

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $279,974.32 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

