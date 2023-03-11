Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Goldsource Mines Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
