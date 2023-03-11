Golem Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $203.61 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.

Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.

Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – [step by step guide and migration options](https://blog.golemproject.net/gnt-to-glm-migration/)”

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars.

