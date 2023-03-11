Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.42.
Gossamer Bio Stock Performance
Shares of GOSS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
See Also
