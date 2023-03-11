Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Up 0.2%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.78. 14,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 9,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

