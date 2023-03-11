Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 532.8% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,164. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

