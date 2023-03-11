Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,859 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Green Dot worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $16.01 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays cut their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

