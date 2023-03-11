Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,588,096 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 604,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 355,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 569,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.85.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

Benson Hill Profile

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 59,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 59,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.