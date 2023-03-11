Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JPM traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $133.65. 37,599,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,227. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

