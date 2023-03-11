Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 3,892,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

