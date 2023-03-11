Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 13,123,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,427,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.