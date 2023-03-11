Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,987. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

