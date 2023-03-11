Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 577,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

