Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

