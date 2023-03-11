Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Carso stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Carso has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Grupo Carso Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Grupo Carso’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

