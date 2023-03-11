Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, an increase of 770.1% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Grupo México Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Grupo México stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

