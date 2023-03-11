Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 6,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $232,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,318.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 6,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $232,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,318.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,517 shares of company stock valued at $887,538 in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.