Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
