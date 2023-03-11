Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.1 %

GWRE stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

