GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.14% of GXO Logistics worth $172,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 4.2 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

