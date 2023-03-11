GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.14% of GXO Logistics worth $172,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 4.2 %
GXO Logistics stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
