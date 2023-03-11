GYEN (GYEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.24 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $38.24 million and $4.33 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.95 or 0.29161484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

