Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 566.7% in February

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

