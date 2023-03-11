Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 95,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.