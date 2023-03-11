Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Up 516.7% in February

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWCPZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.68. 29,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,718. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

