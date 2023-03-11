Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $19.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $29.24.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.