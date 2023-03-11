Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $19.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hargreaves Lansdown

HRGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 785 ($9.44) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,080.00.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.