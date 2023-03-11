Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.02), with a volume of 739,407 shares traded.

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.75.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

