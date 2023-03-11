HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMCR. Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.
Immunocore Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of IMCR stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
