HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMCR. Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.