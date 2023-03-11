Head to Head Comparison: AT&T (NYSE:T) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AT&T alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -6.60% 14.18% 4.40% Telenor ASA 39.55% 47.72% 6.75%

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $120.74 billion 1.09 -$8.52 billion ($1.19) -15.49 Telenor ASA $10.33 billion 1.54 $4.69 billion $3.21 3.53

This table compares AT&T and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telenor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. AT&T pays out -93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AT&T and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 6 7 1 2.53 Telenor ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Telenor ASA has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,003.27%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than AT&T.

Summary

AT&T beats Telenor ASA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The Latin America segment is involved in entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephone, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Other Units segment is composed of global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.