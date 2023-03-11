Head-To-Head Survey: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) vs. Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Boxed $177.27 million 0.18 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxed.

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boxed has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 415.54%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Boxed beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

