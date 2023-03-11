HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 99,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,337. The company has a market capitalization of $765.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.