Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0607

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $50.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00071392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.53317 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05732402 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $55,974,255.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.