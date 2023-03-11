Hedron (HDRN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $75.54 million and approximately $724,513.04 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedron has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431277 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.91 or 0.29151479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.