Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.37% of Helen of Troy worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $102.20 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

