Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.1 %

HEN3 stock opened at €67.96 ($72.30) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($137.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.11.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.