Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 1.7%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.25. 1,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers lending and deposit products and services including single-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, demand and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

