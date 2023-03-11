Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 264.5% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HERXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

HERXF remained flat at $9.76 during trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.