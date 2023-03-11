Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein Sells 2,239 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $27.23 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 113.43%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

