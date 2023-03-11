Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCMLY remained flat at $12.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

