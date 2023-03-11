holoride Hits 24 Hour Volume of $186,645.31 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $25.28 million and approximately $186,645.31 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.06 or 0.07122661 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00070906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0401983 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,683.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

