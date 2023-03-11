Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.99

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.99 or 0.00043874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $120.92 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00152844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,457,119 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

