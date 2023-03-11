Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $119.10 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00043901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $119.10 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,455,994 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

