H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 451 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2,373.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,842.11%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

