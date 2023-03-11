Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 8.1 %

HPP stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

