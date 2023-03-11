ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

ICF International Trading Down 1.3 %

ICF International stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares in the company, valued at $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

